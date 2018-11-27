Police hold 200 suspects after deadly attack on Mozambique village
The suspected Islamist attack in the northern province of Cabo Delgado has caused thousands to flee for safety in neighbouring Tanzania.
JOHANNESBURG - Mozambique police have rounded up more than 200 suspects following the weekend killing of a dozen villagers.
The attack took place a few kilometres from the Tanzanian border, where Mozambique does not have security patrols.
Victims were either hacked to death with machetes or died in the flames of their burning homes.
This is the third such attack in a month, leaving a total of 20 people dead.
Meanwhile, Mozambique authorities are pressing ahead with oil and gas operations in Cabo Delgado.
Dissidents say the local population is not benefitting from the riches these ventures are bringing in.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
