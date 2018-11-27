Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, has died
Lee - who worked as a housekeeper throughout her life - has already been laid to rest at a private funeral, according to PEOPLE.
LONDON - Vernita Lee - Oprah Winfrey's mother - has died aged 83.
Lee - who had the TV icon with Vernon Winfrey - passed away on Thanksgiving at her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.
She is survived by Oprah, 64, and her other daughter, Patricia Amanda Faye Lee. She is also survived by her four grandchildren - Alisha Hayes, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Aquarius Lofton and Andre Brown - and four great grandchildren - Jaxon Praise Perez, Chai Theresa Perez, Donovan Hayes and Trinity Hayes.
Lee gave birth to Oprah at the age of 14, shortly after meeting Winfrey's father. But she subsequently moved to Milwaukee to become a maid, meaning the American icon was raised by her grandmother.
The duo had a distant relationship until later in Winfrey's life, and they eventually appeared together on her eponymous talk show in 1990.
Meanwhile, Lee's son Jeffrey Lee passed away in 1989, while her third daughter, Patricia Lee Lloyd, died in 2003.
During a TV interview, Lee revealed how her faith in God helped her through the death of her two children.
She shared: "I'm a Christian lady, and if you're a Christian person, it helps you to deal with situations like that."
Lee also spoke of how proud she was of Winfrey, who has stayed away from social media since her mother's passing.
