Decline seen in organised crime since launch of anti-gang unit - SAPS

The South African Police Service has on Tuesday gave Parliament's police committee an update on the unit's work.

CAPE TOWN - Police have made notable successes in cracking down on organised crime since the establishment of an anti-gang unit.

There have been several arrests since the unit's formation earlier this month.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has on Tuesday gave Parliament's police committee an update on the unit's work.

The police's major general Leon Rabie says the anti-gang unit's aim is to neutralise the activities of gangs and to also disrupt networks within the criminal economy.

“In the Western Cape, they dealt with a total of 33 cases and they made 33 arrests. In the Eastern Cape, the gang capability anti-gang task team dealt with nine cases and made 10 arrests so far. And in the Gauteng province, they dealt with 19 cases with an associated 34 arrests.”

WATCH: Cele deploys special joint task force in Westbury

The briefing comes as the South African Policing Union (Sapu) decides to withdraw its interdict application against the rolling out of the anti-gang unit.

The union had claimed there was no consultation and correct processes were not followed.

Sapu, however, had indicated it supports the establishment of such a unit.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)