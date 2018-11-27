-
NC pupils off to France to present astro-tourism research
Amy-Lee Visagie and Chrislin De Koker won the National Global Travel & Tourism Partnership competition based on a research piece they’ve submitted.
CAPE TOWN - Two Northern Cape high school pupils will jet off to France to present their research on astro-tourism.
Amy-Lee Visagie and Chrislin De Koker won the National Global Travel & Tourism Partnership competition based on a research piece they’ve submitted.
It’s centered around Sutherland's Southern African Large Telescope and the Square Kilometre Array, and how these facilities contribute to their local communities.
Their teacher Christo Fieland explains: “It’s on how the infrastructure was developed in the area. We also looked at the arrival of tourists and whether there was job creation. They did a comparison based on which tourism Sutherland has compared to Carnarvon.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
