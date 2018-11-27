National Assembly adopts Cybercrimes & Security Bill

While the bill will look at criminalising the theft and interference of data, it will also see the introduction of new laws surrounding any 'malicious' electronic communication.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has adopted the Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill.

The legislation, once enacted, will see South Africans facing jail time of up to three years for inciting the causing of any damage to property or violence against anyone.

While the bill will look at criminalising the theft and interference of data, it will also see the introduction of new laws surrounding any “malicious” electronic communication.

On Tuesday, MPs in the National Assembly adopted the report which will then go to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said: “We’ve all heard from all the parties, the problems with cybercrime in South Africa; that it is a huge problem that we need legislation to comprehensively deal with it because the current legislation is not advanced enough, and that the cyber world is something we’re involved in.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)