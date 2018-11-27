Popular Topics
Go

MPs to be briefed on progress of CT anti-gang unit

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele officially launched the unit in Cape Town earlier this month.

Members of the SA Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit are seen in Hanover Park, Cape Town, during the launch of the specialised unit on 2 November 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Members of the SA Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit are seen in Hanover Park, Cape Town, during the launch of the specialised unit on 2 November 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament will on Tuesday receive an update on how the police’s anti-gang unit has been faring.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele officially launched the unit in Cape Town earlier this month. Authorities had been under pressure to deploy specially trained officers to tackle gangs which have been running amok in parts of Cape Town for years.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and his team are expected to provide details on the unit’s operational capabilities and recent successes.

Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman explains: "It’s very important that specialised units be utilised to deal with emerging crime trends. The National Development Plan is very clear that specialised units should be re-established."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

