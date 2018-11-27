'MDC will be held accountable for damage to property at planned protest'
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba said the government won’t withdraw the MDC’s right to protest but the party would be held accountable for any damage.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s government has warned the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party that it'll be held responsible for any damage to property at its planned protest march this week.
The MDC is calling its supporters to join the demonstration this Thursday against worsening economic hardships in the country.
Thursday’s demonstration will be the first held by the MDC since before the elections in July.
Nelson Chamisa says his party didn’t organise the violent post-election protests on 1 August that led to the deaths of six civilians when the army stepped in.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba told state media on Monday that the government won’t withdraw the MDC’s right to protest.
But he said the party and its leaders would be held accountable for any damage to what he termed, "life, limb or property."
Chamisa told Britain’s Guardian newspaper this week that the protest will push for a transitional authority to take the country forward.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
