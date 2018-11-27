Matheba to pay R30k admission guilt fine in tax case

The matter relates to unpaid taxes dating back to 2007.

JOHANNESBURG - TV personality Bonang Matheba's agreed to pay an admission of guilt fine of R30,000 in her tax case.

Matheba faced 15 charges of tax evasion until she reached the settlement on Tuesday morning.

The matter relates to unpaid taxes dating back to 2007.

Speaking outside the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, Matheba's manager Dan Phillips says that she’s happy the matter has been struck from the roll and she remains a law-abiding citizen.

In August, Matheba threatened to sue the Sunday World newspaper for defamation after it revealed that she had been charged with tax evasion.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says no one is above the law and all those required to pay tax must do so.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)