Marais replaces Wakefield as new WPRFU president
Zelt Marais was elected as the new Western Province Rugby Football Union president at the 27th General Council meeting on Monday, replacing Thelo Wakefield after a tumultuous two terms in charge.
Wakefield's tenure as WPRFU president ran from 2012 until 2018, which is the maximum term of office.
"It has been a pleasure to serve the WPRFU for the last 28 years and especially the last six years as president. I have given my all for this union and will cherish the memories made during my term of office," he said.
Marais has served as a WPRFU executive committee member for 12 years and was deputy president of the union for the last two years.
Moneeb Levy was voted in as deputy president and Spencer King (unopposed) will be vice president.
The WPRFU executive committee is as follows:
President: Zelt Marais
Deputy president: Moneeb Levy
Vice president: Spencer King (unopposed)
Additional members:
Peter Jooste
Nadeema Khan
Kevin Kiewietz
Junaid Moerat
Reuben Riffel
Quintin van Rooyen
Mario Williams
Anele Zita
