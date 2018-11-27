Manyi wants state capture evidence leader to recuse himself

Manyi is concluding his testimony at the state capture commission on inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former GCIS head Mzwanele Manyi has asked the evidence leader at the state capture commission of inquiry to recuse himself.

Manyi says that Advocate Vincent Maleka is treating him like a criminal.

He was meant to conclude his testimony at the commission on Tuesday morning but he will now have to return at a later stage.

Manyi has accused Maleka of bias in his line of questioning.

Maleka responded, saying he is only doing his job.

#StateCaptureInquiry Manyi is complaining about Adv Vincent Maleka’s line of questioning, suggests he is bias.Maleka responds “I didn’t employ myself,i am subject to tight rules of control by the DCJ,I can assure him if we behave inappropriately you(DCJ) will rule us out of order — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2018

JUST IN #StateCaptureInquiry Manyi asks that Adv Vincent Maleka recuse himself. “I am treated here like a criminal” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2018

#StateCaptureInquiry Manyi wants a lawyer to help him free of charge, to bring an application for Adv Vincent Maleka to recuse himself. Says he has treated him unfairly. DCJ says Manyi must draft an affidavit, add facts that support his request. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2018

#StateCaptureInquiry Adv Maleka says he wants an opportunity to respond to Manyi’s application to recuse himself. But he makes it clear “witnesses can’t choose who must ask them questions, that will be a bad precedent” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2018

Manyi will now draft an affidavit and make a formal application for Maleka to recuse himself, which deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will consider and make a ruling on the matter.

