Manyi wants state capture evidence leader to recuse himself

Manyi is concluding his testimony at the state capture commission on inquiry.

A video screengrab of Mzwanele Manyi appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 26 November 2018.
A video screengrab of Mzwanele Manyi appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 26 November 2018.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former GCIS head Mzwanele Manyi has asked the evidence leader at the state capture commission of inquiry to recuse himself.

Manyi says that Advocate Vincent Maleka is treating him like a criminal.

He was meant to conclude his testimony at the commission on Tuesday morning but he will now have to return at a later stage.

Manyi has accused Maleka of bias in his line of questioning.

Maleka responded, saying he is only doing his job.

Manyi will now draft an affidavit and make a formal application for Maleka to recuse himself, which deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will consider and make a ruling on the matter.

WATCH: Gwede Mantashe represents ANC at Zondo Commission

Timeline

Comments

