Mantashe calls on Hogan to substantiate allegations against Duarte

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe has called on former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan to withdraw the claim that the governing party's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte was involved in state capture.

Mantashe is testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday afternoon on behalf of the ANC.

WATCH: Gwede Mantashe at Zondo commission

Mantashe says at a later stage he will respond to Hogan’s claim that he used his political influence to interfere in the management of state-owned enterprises by insisting on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO.

He claims in her oral evidence, Hogan alleged Duarte was part of state capture and that Ahmed Kathrada was poorly treated.

“Comrade Hogan should be given an opportunity to withdraw or substantiate these allegations. For her part, comrade Jessie Duarte is prepared to come before this commission at any stage to rebut the allegations that she was part of state capture and rebut any other allegation made against her.”

#StateCaptureInquiry Mantashe the party will come back to provide information on its deployment committee. He says Ramaphosa will also come to commisison to explain further what ANC has done in response to allegations of stage capture. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2018

Opening Statement by Mr Gwede Mantashe by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

#StateCaptureInquiry Gwede Mantashe starts his testimony on behalf of ANC. Enoch Godongwana, Jessie Duarte, Zizi Kodwa are also here. pic.twitter.com/zUU20GbArf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2018

