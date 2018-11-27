Popular Topics
Mantashe calls on Hogan to substantiate allegations against Duarte

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Tuesday afternoon on behalf of the ANC.

A video screengrab of ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg, on 27 November 2018. Picture: YouTube
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe has called on former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan to withdraw the claim that the governing party's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte was involved in state capture.

Mantashe is testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday afternoon on behalf of the ANC.

WATCH: Gwede Mantashe at Zondo commission

Mantashe says at a later stage he will respond to Hogan’s claim that he used his political influence to interfere in the management of state-owned enterprises by insisting on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO.

He claims in her oral evidence, Hogan alleged Duarte was part of state capture and that Ahmed Kathrada was poorly treated.

“Comrade Hogan should be given an opportunity to withdraw or substantiate these allegations. For her part, comrade Jessie Duarte is prepared to come before this commission at any stage to rebut the allegations that she was part of state capture and rebut any other allegation made against her.”

Opening Statement by Mr Gwede Mantashe by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

