Mantashe calls on Hogan to substantiate allegations against Duarte
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Tuesday afternoon on behalf of the ANC.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe has called on former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan to withdraw the claim that the governing party's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte was involved in state capture.
Mantashe is testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday afternoon on behalf of the ANC.
WATCH: Gwede Mantashe at Zondo commission
Mantashe says at a later stage he will respond to Hogan’s claim that he used his political influence to interfere in the management of state-owned enterprises by insisting on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO.
He claims in her oral evidence, Hogan alleged Duarte was part of state capture and that Ahmed Kathrada was poorly treated.
“Comrade Hogan should be given an opportunity to withdraw or substantiate these allegations. For her part, comrade Jessie Duarte is prepared to come before this commission at any stage to rebut the allegations that she was part of state capture and rebut any other allegation made against her.”
#StateCaptureInquiry Mantashe the party will come back to provide information on its deployment committee. He says Ramaphosa will also come to commisison to explain further what ANC has done in response to allegations of stage capture.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2018
Opening Statement by Mr Gwede Mantashe by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
#StateCaptureInquiry Gwede Mantashe starts his testimony on behalf of ANC. Enoch Godongwana, Jessie Duarte, Zizi Kodwa are also here. pic.twitter.com/zUU20GbArf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
DA: 'Administrator of Ramaphosa election slush fund served as Trillian director'
-
[CARTOON] Who inspires Malema?
-
EFF arrives at Brooklyn police station to lay complaint against Gordhan
-
Former NC ANC chairperson John Block starts 15-year sentence
-
Justice Zondo condemns EFF attacks on inquiry, Gordhan
-
[WATCH LIVE] Gwede Mantashe represents ANC at Zondo Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.