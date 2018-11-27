Malema & Shivambu a flagrant abuse to criminal justice system, says Gordhan

The minister says the so-called charge sheet drafted by the EFF is baseless and contains a set of lies, fake news and fabrications.

PRETORIA - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has issued a statement saying the actions of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu are a flagrant abuse of the criminal justice system.

The minister says the so-called charge sheet drafted by the EFF is baseless and contains a set of lies, fake news and fabrications.

Earlier on Tuesday, the red beret leaders laid a criminal complaint against the minister at the Brooklyn police station.

It followed criminal complaints laid against them by the minister, at that same police station, over comments Malema made outside the Zondo commission last week.

WATCH: Gordhan lays criminal complaint against Malema

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)