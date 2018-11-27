Malema & Shivambu a flagrant abuse to criminal justice system, says Gordhan
The minister says the so-called charge sheet drafted by the EFF is baseless and contains a set of lies, fake news and fabrications.
PRETORIA - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has issued a statement saying the actions of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu are a flagrant abuse of the criminal justice system.
The minister says the so-called charge sheet drafted by the EFF is baseless and contains a set of lies, fake news and fabrications.
Earlier on Tuesday, the red beret leaders laid a criminal complaint against the minister at the Brooklyn police station.
It followed criminal complaints laid against them by the minister, at that same police station, over comments Malema made outside the Zondo commission last week.
WATCH: Gordhan lays criminal complaint against Malema
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Mantashe calls on Hogan to substantiate allegations against Duarte
-
VBS Bank scandal: ANC ward councillor gunned down in Limpopo
-
[CARTOON] Who inspires Malema?
-
Law firm linked to Ramaphosa presidential campaign donation denies Gupta links
-
Malema says EFF’s fight with Gordhan is against corruption
-
Mantashe: Guptas wanted ANC to put pressure on banks to reopen accounts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.