[LISTEN] Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse talks success and money

CapeTalk | CapeTalk’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed legendary musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse as part of his ‘Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition’ feature.

CAPE TOWN – Most of our finance spending habits often begin within our childhood homes.

Legendary musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse recalls his childhood and how it shaped his spending habits to this day. Mabuse also reflects on his journey to stardom.

“It’s not always beautiful cars and fancy clothes that matter. It is about how we save for the next 10 years, because the last hit may be the last one.”

