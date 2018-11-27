[LISTEN] Building a career without qualifications
CapeTalk | Career development consultant Annette Miller says there are countless opportunities for people without further education but that comes with consequences.
CAPE TOWN - Zain Johnson speak to Annette Miller, owner of The Working Life Career, a career development consultancy about getting by in life without qualifications.
Miller says the most common issue for many people not being able to complete their studies is finance. But he says it’s possible that individuals can build a strong and sound future without qualifications.
She says there are countless opportunities for people without further education but that comes with consequences.
Miller says it’s not an easy ride, especially for those who left school to work straight after grade 12, as opportunities are far less.
She says people can still go back to colleges to further their studies to learn skills-based qualifications which will enable them to get a formal job.
