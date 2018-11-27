Popular Topics
Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender

The suspect allegedly demanded R100,000 in exchange for the contract.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested a man for demanding a bribe in exchange for a multi-million rand tender in Limpopo.

The complainant alleges that he received a call from a man believed to be working for the Education Department after submitting her tender bid to provide security services at schools in the province.

The suspect allegedly demanded R100,000 in exchange for the contract.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

The Hawks' Matimba Maluleke said: “The sting operation was arranged and the suspect was arrested immediately after receiving the bribe from the complainant. The investigations are still ongoing and the suspect will appear at the Polokwane Magistrates Court.”

