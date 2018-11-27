Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender
The suspect allegedly demanded R100,000 in exchange for the contract.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested a man for demanding a bribe in exchange for a multi-million rand tender in Limpopo.
The complainant alleges that he received a call from a man believed to be working for the Education Department after submitting her tender bid to provide security services at schools in the province.
The suspect allegedly demanded R100,000 in exchange for the contract.
He is expected to appear in court soon.
The Hawks' Matimba Maluleke said: “The sting operation was arranged and the suspect was arrested immediately after receiving the bribe from the complainant. The investigations are still ongoing and the suspect will appear at the Polokwane Magistrates Court.”
Popular in Local
-
Mantashe: Guptas wanted ANC to put pressure on banks to reopen accounts
-
Malema & Shivambu a flagrant abuse to criminal justice system, says Gordhan
-
VBS Bank scandal: ANC ward councillor gunned down in Limpopo
-
Mantashe calls on Hogan to substantiate allegations against Duarte
-
[CARTOON] Who inspires Malema?
-
[WATCH] Capture this! SABC equipment stolen at Zondo commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.