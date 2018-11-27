Limpopo ANC 'saddened' by murder of ward councillor
Thabang Maupa (43) returned from a council meeting on Monday night to help his wife lock up their liquor store when an unidentified man opened fire on them.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo says it's saddened by the murder of its ward councillor who was gunned down in Burgersfort.
He died on the scene while his wife was wounded in the attack.
He died on the scene while his wife was wounded in the attack.
Maupa was a staunch critic of those who have been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal in which a collective R1.8 billion was looted.
The municipality he was serving invested money with the embattled VBS.
Police have offered a R50,000 reward for information for tip-offs on the whereabouts of the gunman.
The ANC’s Desmond Selamolela said: “He had dedicated his life to the service of our people. He was living amongst and with our people, [and] he was killed in his own community. So, that tells the story of the type of person he was.”
