Law firm linked to Ramaphosa presidential campaign donation denies Gupta links

CAPE TOWN - A director at a law firm linked to a donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress presidential campaign has denied any involvement with the controversial Gupta family.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Tuesday alleged the firm handled an account administered by Jeffrey Afriat, a practising attorney and an executive director and shareholder at Edelstein Farber Grobler Incorporated (EFG).

In a statement, EFG says Afriat has never had any involvement in and plays no role in the administration of the said trust account.

It also outlines Afriat was a non-executive director at Trillian Capital Partners between March 2016 and 4 November 2016 - this the company was aware of.

Afriat rendered professional legal services at Trillian for “which he charged in the ordinary course of business”.

He played no other role than providing legal services to the company.

The statement further outlines Afriat, to date, never had any personal relationship with the Gupta family.

The DA says Trillian was used by the Gupta family to loot public funds and assist them in state capture.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)