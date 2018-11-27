KZN cop accused of killing wife, brother-in-law dies
The officer and his wife had been in court for divorce proceedings when he opened fire killing the woman and her brother on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – A KwaZulu-Natal police officer accused of killing his wife and brother-in-law inside the Durban Magistrates Court has died.
The officer and his wife had been in court for divorce proceedings when he opened fire killing the woman and her brother on Monday.
He then turned the gun on himself and died in hospital on Monday night.
#CourtShooting [WATCH] KZN police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele says one of their own members is now under police guard at a nearby hospital and will face two counts of murder. It’s understood the suspect is from one of the police stations in KwaMashu. ZN pic.twitter.com/z1jgzzFVg0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 26, 2018
