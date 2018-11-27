KZN cop accused of killing wife, brother-in-law dies

The officer and his wife had been in court for divorce proceedings when he opened fire killing the woman and her brother on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – A KwaZulu-Natal police officer accused of killing his wife and brother-in-law inside the Durban Magistrates Court has died.

He then turned the gun on himself and died in hospital on Monday night.