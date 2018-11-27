Justice Zondo condemns EFF attacks on inquiry, Gordhan
Zondo says while the commission has no desire to get into any political dispute between Gordhan and the EFF, the inquiry won’t allow witnesses to be intimidated.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has responded to the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s attacks on Pravin Gordhan and the commission, warning that harassment or intimidation of witnesses in any form is unacceptable.
Last week, the red berets held a protest against Gordhan outside the commission accusing him of corruption and enabling state capture without offering any proof to back up these claims.
The party’s leader Julius Malema also attacked the commission, accusing it of stealing money from poor people.
Zondo says while the commission has no desire to get into any political dispute between Gordhan and the EFF, the inquiry won’t allow witnesses to be intimidated.
"It is unacceptable for anybody to subject any witness to any form of harassment or intimidation whatsoever."
He says the commission will not allow itself to be distracted.
“It is important that this commission and all its personnel are given space to focus on the national assignment that it has been given."
Zondo also responded to Malema’s criticism that the commission is using an expensive building which the party claims is owned by one of the media organisations that are against the EFF.
The deputy chief justice says his team explored the possibility of saving costs by considering other buildings owned by government, but he says none of the places considered were available or suitable.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
DA: 'Administrator of Ramaphosa election slush fund served as Trillian director'
-
EFF arrives at Brooklyn police station to lay complaint against Gordhan
-
[CARTOON] Who inspires Malema?
-
Former NC ANC chairperson John Block starts 15-year sentence
-
[WATCH LIVE] Gwede Mantashe represents ANC at Zondo Commission
-
Malema says EFF’s fight with Gordhan is against corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.