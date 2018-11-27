Malema says EFF’s fight with Gordhan is against corruption
Among the complaints Julius Malema has laid against Pravin Gordhan, are racketeering and money laundering.
PRETORIA – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says their fight against the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is a fight against corruption.
Malema made the comments while addressing supporters outside the Brooklyn police station where he's laid criminal complaints against the minister.
WATCH: 'You push me, I push back' - Malema opens case against Gordhan
Gordhan was at that same police station on Monday where he laid complaints against Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu.
Among the complaints Malema has laid against Gordhan, are racketeering and money laundering.
Malema says these relate to a bank account in Canada in which taxpayers were allegedly told to deposit funds into in order to make their difficulties with the South African Revenue Service go away.
“I said to the police, I’ve got a list of people who were told to put the money and given an account. I’ve got a list of the people who have put the money into the account. They are prepared to speak on condition that you offer them an indemnity.”
The EFF leader stressed that their fight with Gordhan is not a fight with Indians.
#EFFGordhan the crowd waiting for their CIC to arrive. AJ pic.twitter.com/tPlXkCTZbT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
