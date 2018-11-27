Nugent: 'Moyane's bid to get job back serves his personal interests alone'
Retired Judge Robert Nugent makes the argument in an affidavit filed in Moyane’s fight to get his job back which is set down to be heard next week.
PRETORIA – Retired Judge Robert Nugent says the real urgency related to former South Africa Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane’s High Court application is, in fact, the need to repair the damage he caused to the institution.
Nugent makes the argument in an affidavit filed in Moyane’s fight to get his job back which is set down to be heard next week.
The Constitutional Court dismissed Moyane’s application to have direct access to the apex court, which is why it will now be heard in the lower court.
Judge Nugent says that repairing Sars cannot start until a permanent commissioner is appointed and this is what Moyane is trying to prevent.
He says Moyane’ has crippled the revenue service and his mismanagement has had dire consequences for revenue collection.
The judge says the application serves Moyane’s personal interests alone.
He reiterates that the former commissioner was given ample opportunity to respond to the allegations made against him by dozens of witnesses but he chose not to.
Nugent also reveals that he will ask for a deadline extension to hand in his final report and ask that it be submitted next Wednesday instead of this Friday.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
