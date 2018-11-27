JRA: Construction on M1 highway halted until January
The approved completion date for the project is June next year, but the agency hopes to complete construction by April.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency says that roadworks on the M1 highway will pause from 14 December until construction resumes on 15 January.
The approved completion date for the project is June next year, but the agency hopes to complete construction by April.
A number of lanes on the M2 have also been closed for maintenance since August.
JRA head of infrastructure Siyabonga Genu says that the agency understands the frustration this has caused motorists.
“We know it’s painful to drive through a construction site, but it’s for a better future. We urge our motorists to bear with us and obey the temporary signage put up.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Who inspires Malema?
-
Gordhan: 'Malema and Shivambu’s comments unacceptable, promote hatred'
-
HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies
-
SABC to probe theft of camera equipment at state capture inquiry
-
[WATCH] Capture this! SABC equipment stolen at Zondo commission
-
Manyi struggles to explain why 'TNA' earned more govt revenue than other papers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.