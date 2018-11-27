JRA: Construction on M1 highway halted until January

The approved completion date for the project is June next year, but the agency hopes to complete construction by April.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency says that roadworks on the M1 highway will pause from 14 December until construction resumes on 15 January.

A number of lanes on the M2 have also been closed for maintenance since August.

JRA head of infrastructure Siyabonga Genu says that the agency understands the frustration this has caused motorists.

“We know it’s painful to drive through a construction site, but it’s for a better future. We urge our motorists to bear with us and obey the temporary signage put up.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)