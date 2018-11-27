Hawks hope for more arrests over illegal slaughter of lions, tigers
Eight people are expected to make their first appearance in the Klerksdorp Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning for the alleged possession of illegal lion bone meat and tiger skin.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks are hoping to arrest more people linked to illegal slaughtering of lions and tigers in the North West.
Eight people are expected to make their first appearance in the Klerksdorp Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning for the alleged possession of illegal lion bones, meat and tiger skin.
The Hawks arrested the group between the ages of 22 and 60 on Sunday.
#sapsHQ Intell driven op by #Hawks’ North West Serious Organised Crime Unit assisted by CIG, Klerksdorp TRT, Potch #FlyingSquad & Dept of Nature Conservation has led to the arrest of 8 suspects aged for the alleged illegal possession of game products. MEhttps://t.co/dKXE1lyNmJ pic.twitter.com/VxOc4b9eqY— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 26, 2018
Law enforcement also confiscated weapons believed to have been used to slaughter the animals.
The Hawks' Tlangelani Rikhotso says: "We’re basically also trying to check if this is a syndicate and obviously if it is that means also a lot more people involved and we’re conducting interviews with the people that worked at the farm to find out who actually the farm belongs to."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
