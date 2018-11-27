Hawks brief Parly committee on ongoing state capture, VBS Bank looting probes
Hawks head general Godfrey Lebeya says 800 statements have been taken in the R2.4 billion fraud, money laundering and state capture case involving Eskom and Tegeta.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have briefed Parliament on some of the unit’s high profile cases - from state capture investigations to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
The elite crime-fighting unit appeared before the police portfolio committee to give MPs an update on various investigations that have generated a lot of public interest.
“In the state capture investigation, we have already obtained more than 1,300 statements that have been filed in different dockets.”
On the Estina dairy case, Lebeya says this involves the amount of R228 million with 11 accused currently before the court.
“Eleven accused persons are currently before the court. There are already 295 statements filed in this matter and the case itself is remanded to 4 December this year.”
With regards to the VBS case, Lebeya says a number of statements have been filed and the case is still ongoing.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
