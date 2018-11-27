Govt must make more land available for housing, says District Six committee

The District Six working committee says government will need to make available more land in Cape Town for affordable housing.

The committee claimed victory in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Some of the claimants have been waiting to return to District Six for years.

On Monday, the court ruled in favour of the claimants, ordering national government to come up with a comprehensive restitution plan.

The committee’s Shahied Ajam says: "This is comprised of 150 hectares of land all in all. They’re still sitting with a good 50 hectares of ours. When we speak of restitution of land, that’s in the bag. Then we need to look at affordable housing for those who are not claiming restitution."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)