Govt must make more land available for housing, says District Six committee

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Govt must make more land available for housing, says District Six committee

The District Six working committee says government will need to make available more land in Cape Town for affordable housing.

District Six land claimants pictured inside the Western Cape High Court on 26 November 2018. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
District Six land claimants pictured inside the Western Cape High Court on 26 November 2018. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The District Six working committee says government will need to make available more land in Cape Town for affordable housing.

The committee claimed victory in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Some of the claimants have been waiting to return to District Six for years.

On Monday, the court ruled in favour of the claimants, ordering national government to come up with a comprehensive restitution plan.

The committee’s Shahied Ajam says: "This is comprised of 150 hectares of land all in all. They’re still sitting with a good 50 hectares of ours. When we speak of restitution of land, that’s in the bag. Then we need to look at affordable housing for those who are not claiming restitution."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA