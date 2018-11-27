Funeral parlour offers to help family of grade 1 boy stabbed to death at school

JOHANNESBURG – A funeral service provider has offered to repatriate the body of a grade 1 pupil killed at his school back to Zimbabwe and pay for the funeral service.

The little boy was fatally stabbed by a grade 11 pupil at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in the North West last week.

Zororo Phumulani Funeral Services says if the family decides to bury the seven-year-old in Zimbabwe, they will help.

Company CEO Edwin Anderson says: "So, we were touched that a fellow Zimbabwean has to go through this experience, so we decided to come on board and try to assist the family."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)