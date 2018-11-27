Funeral parlour offers to help family of grade 1 boy stabbed to death at school
A funeral service provider has offered to repatriate the body of a grade 1 pupil killed at his school back to Zimbabwe and pay for the funeral service.
JOHANNESBURG – A funeral service provider has offered to repatriate the body of a grade 1 pupil killed at his school back to Zimbabwe and pay for the funeral service.
The little boy was fatally stabbed by a grade 11 pupil at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in the North West last week.
Zororo Phumulani Funeral Services says if the family decides to bury the seven-year-old in Zimbabwe, they will help.
Company CEO Edwin Anderson says: "So, we were touched that a fellow Zimbabwean has to go through this experience, so we decided to come on board and try to assist the family."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Zondo inquiry: Manyi changes mind on Maleka recusal
-
EFF arrives at Brooklyn Police Station to lay complaint against Gordhan
-
[CARTOON] Who inspires Malema?
-
HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies
-
[WATCH] Capture this! SABC equipment stolen at Zondo commission
-
Manyi wants state capture evidence leader to recuse himself
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.