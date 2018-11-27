Former NC ANC chairperson John Block starts 15-year sentence

Bonteheuwel councillor urges community to act against domestic violence
JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Northern Cape chair John Block has now started his 15-year jail term.
Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court dismissed applications by Block and businessman Christo Scholtz for leave to appeal their convictions and sentences for corruption and money laundering.
The case related to lucrative property tenders awarded by several Northern Cape government departments.
