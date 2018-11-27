Family of Yadhana Jadoo says she did not feel safe at Cairo hotel
Jadoo died in April while she was on a fellowship programme as a guest of the Egyptian government and the African Journalists Union.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of The Citizen newspaper editor Yadhana Jadoo says that prior to her death in Egypt she had sent messages saying she did not feel safe at the hotel where she was staying in Cairo.
Jadoo's sister Vedarshi says the family wants a detailed report on the sequence of events that lead to her death.
Before her death, Jadoo sent her family messages of concern about her safety in Egypt.
She also sent her family this WhatsApp voice note.
“We’re told that we can order room service. This guy came to the room, basically, the room service meant something else obviously. We told him to go away and he was very upset and we couldn’t sleep last night.”
The Egyptian embassy in South Africa has denied claims that it did not help when dealing with Jadoo's family after her sister Vedarshi claimed a counsellor treated her unfairly.
Counsellor Ayman Walash says the embassy has done everything in its power to help the family.
“We exerted really huge effort regarding this case from the beginning. We had full cooperation from the family.”
A final autopsy report shows Jadoo died from methyl alcohol poisoning.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
