Go

EFF snubs meeting with Sanef to discuss threats, intimidation against journos

Addressing his party supporters last week, Julius Malema called on his supporters to ‘deal decisively’ with some journalists whom he mentioned by name.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing the crowd outside state capture inquiry venue. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
EFF leader Julius Malema addressing the crowd outside state capture inquiry venue. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has declined to meet and discuss threats and intimidation against journalists following comments made by its leader Julius Malema.

Addressing his party supporters outside the Zondo commission last week, Malema called on his supporters to “deal decisively” with some journalists whom he mentioned by name.

One of the journalists he mentioned was physically accosted while shopping following those remarks.

Sanef says the EFF responded in a letter on Tuesday saying it could not meet because its schedule was very tight with pre-arranged meetings and activities up until the 2019 elections.

Sanef's Mary Papayya said: “We are quite confused about this because the party’s national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told at least two radio programmes and national TV that the EFF would be prepared to meet with Sanef.”

The EFF could not be reached for comment.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

