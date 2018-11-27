EFF arrives at Brooklyn Police Station to lay complaint against Gordhan
The party wants Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to be prosecuted for corruption, money laundering, fraud and racketeering, among other charges.
PRETORIA – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are at the Brooklyn Police Station on Tuesday morning to lay criminal charges against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The party wants Gordhan to be prosecuted for corruption, money laundering, fraud and racketeering, among other charges.
The move comes less than 24 hours after Gordhan laid a complaint with police against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu at the same police station.
#EFFGordhan the scene outside the Brooklyn SAPS where EFF leader Julius Malema is scheduled to lay criminal complaints against Minister Pravin Gordhan. The road has been closed.
#Malema EFF here in their numbers.
The minister has taken exception to comments the pair made about him last week, accusing him of corruption and enabling state capture.
Minister Gordhan referred to Malema’s comments outside the Zondo commission that there could be casualties.
“If you go on attacking people the way you were attacking them, the next logical point is are we facing some kind of physical harm or even elimination? So, you’re promoting hatred.”
He says Malema and Shivambu’s comments are unacceptable.
“You can’t go around, for example, condemning the Zondo commission. You can’t call an evidence leader, an advocate at the Zondo commission by the name 'B'.
“You can’t call us dogs and at the same time you can’t spread wrong rumours about family, which are absolute lies.”
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Monday, Gordhan's spokesperson Adrian Lackay says last week's events were the tipping point.
“The events of last week and in particular on the 20th provided a solid basis to proceed with; one, the criminal action that was lodged with the police and the civil action which is also being lodged through the Equality Court.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
