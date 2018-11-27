EC SAPS, govt depts demonstrate against rhino poaching
The protest was also supported by the Grahamstown community and surrounding game parks.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape South African Police Service and the provincial Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism Departments have joined a demonstration against ongoing rhino poaching.
It coincided with the court appearance of alleged rhino poachers in the High Court in Grahamstown on Monday.
Shamwari Game Park general manager John O'Brian said: “By poaching the rhinos, not only is it something that is morally and ethically wrong, it is also something that is impacting on the livelihoods of all South Africans, and the message was really to get the authorities and in this case, specifically the legal system, to take the case seriously.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
