DA Rainbow Network marches against treatment of Tanzanian, Ugandan LGBT+ people

The organisation also expressed anger at the prosecution of LGBT+ people in Tanzania saying it goes against basic human rights

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance Rainbow Network has staged a march to the Tanzanian and Ugandan embassies to protest the countries' treatment of members of the LGBT+ community.

Together with other rights groups, the branch handed over memoranda detailing their disappointment at Uganda voting against the debate on LGBT+ discrimination at the inter-parliamentary union last month

The organisation also expressed anger at the prosecution of LGBT+ people in Tanzania saying it goes against basic human rights

Spokesperson Wayne Helfrich said: “The members of the International Parliament that said that they would uphold human rights, and human rights mean the freedom to associate with whom I choose; the right to love whom I love. So that is what our memorandum is about; that you signed this declaration but now you are not upholding it. We demand that you do what you said you would do when you signed the declaration.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)