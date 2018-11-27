DA calls for govt intervention in NMB Municipality
The party is set to table a second motion of no confidence against Mayor Mongameli Bobani.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize and his Eastern Cape counterpart to intervene in the troubled Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
The party is set to table a second motion of no confidence against Mayor Mongameli Bobani. It is just another chapter in a drawn-out and bitter political spat at the municipality. Bobani took over from the DA’s Athol Trollip as mayor months ago.
Trollip was unseated through a no-confidence motion.
The DA’s Nqaba Bhanga says: "We must also ask the minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, to intervene in this district because they just appointed a junior director to be a municipal manager who doesn’t have the qualifications. This is not acceptable and cannot be done. It’s illegal."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
