DA: 'Administrator of Ramaphosa election slush fund served as Trillian director'
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the fund used to raise money for the campaign, including the R500,000 donation, was administered by Jeffrey Afriat who also had served as one of three directors of Trillian Capital.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says a law firm whose director has links to the Gupta family administered President Cyril Ramaphosa's so-called slush fund, used to raise money for his election campaign.
Ramaphosa revealed earlier this month that R500,000 was paid to a trust fund for his ANC presidential campaign by controversial security company, Bosasa.
The opposition party says Trillian was a primary vehicle used by the Gupta's to capture the state and loot billions of rands of public money.
The Presidency says it’s not yet ready to respond.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
