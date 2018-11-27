CT fishing vessel captain found guilty of water pollution

The man was found guilty of discharging. . He must pay a fine of R3,000 or serve a two-year prison term.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been convicted of charges relating to water pollution, a criminal charge described to be the country’s first.

The Environmental Affairs Department's Marie-Louise Lume said: “The Department of Environmental Affairs welcomes the criminal conviction of a captain of a registered fishing vessel, who was found guilty of discharging sewage into the water in October at the Cape Town Harbor.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)