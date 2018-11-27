Cope wants to 'hand power back' to citizens with new draft bill

The party has announced it will submit a draft private members bill to Parliament in a bid to effect legislation to allow individuals to stand as independent candidates at provincial and national spheres of government.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of the People (Cope) says the current electoral system takes power away from the people and gives it to political parties.

The opposition party will be submitting the draft document ahead of the 2019 national elections.

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota says South Africans remain powerless if they can't do anything about corrupt leaders.

He says that this situation can't continue.

“Many of us, we are all powerless. We can see it and cry about Nkandla. We can see it and cry about VBS and so on, but we can’t do anything about it.”

Lekota says it’s about putting the power back in the hands of the people.

“For the sake of the people of our country, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Cope says it hopes that it will be able to submit the application by the first week of next month for the draft bill’s publication in Government Gazette.

