Collan Rex claims he was abused at Parktown Boys

JOHANNESBURG - The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has heard that convicted sexual predator Collan Rex was allegedly abused at Parktown Boys High when he was a pupil there.

The 23-year-old former assistant water polo coach has been found guilty on 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault.

In a pre-sentencing report, Rex claims he was physically, verbally and sexually abused by senior pupils at Parktown Boys.

He says throughout his high school career he was exposed to bullying, wrestling and games which involved the touching of genitals.

Rex says during his time at the school the touching of private parts was normalised to a point where he personally did not see anything wrong with it.

However, he says he never reported any of the incidents because he believed it was acceptable practice at the school.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)