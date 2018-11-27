City of CT probing cause of power outage in southern areas

Affected areas include Scarborough, Fish Hoek, Retreat and Kirstenhof.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has dispatched a team to investigate the cause of a power outage in parts of the South Peninsula.

The City of Cape Town’s Xanthea Limberg says: "They have managed to, over the last few minutes, restore the Muizenberg sub-station which is now currently online. The Muizenberg area should not be affected, but the team is working hard to ensure the rest of the areas can also be brought online."

