Chamisa denies being behind Zimbabwe post-election violence

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s losing presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has told a commission of inquiry led by Kgalema Motlanthe that he wasn’t behind the 1 August violence that ended with six people shot dead.

Critics of Chamisa say that he and fellow opposition officials urged protesters to take to the streets two days after polls by insisting the MDC had won the election and telling supporters to defend their vote.

Chamisa was flanked by his lawyer Thabani Mpofu, who also represented him during the election petition in August.

The MDC Alliance leader denied that he or his party incited the violence which led to the death of six people during an army crackdown.

Chamisa told the commission that his hands were clean and his conscience clear.

The MDC leader alleged the army shootings were a pre-emptive action intended to forestall any protests once election results were announced.

Chamisa’s party has said it will hold peaceful protests on Thursday over growing economic hardships.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)