Chamisa denies being behind Zimbabwe post-election violence
Critics of Nelson Chamisa say that he and fellow opposition officials urged protesters to take to the streets two days after polls by insisting the MDC had won the election and telling supporters to defend their vote.
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s losing presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has told a commission of inquiry led by Kgalema Motlanthe that he wasn’t behind the 1 August violence that ended with six people shot dead.
Critics of Chamisa say that he and fellow opposition officials urged protesters to take to the streets two days after polls by insisting the MDC had won the election and telling supporters to defend their vote.
Chamisa was flanked by his lawyer Thabani Mpofu, who also represented him during the election petition in August.
The MDC Alliance leader denied that he or his party incited the violence which led to the death of six people during an army crackdown.
Chamisa told the commission that his hands were clean and his conscience clear.
The MDC leader alleged the army shootings were a pre-emptive action intended to forestall any protests once election results were announced.
Chamisa’s party has said it will hold peaceful protests on Thursday over growing economic hardships.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Africa
-
Receding Malawi lake lays bare cost of climate change
-
SA mercenary speaks out after Boko Haram bloodshed
-
Oil multinationals Eni, Shell in trouble with the law for defrauding Nigeria
-
Motlanthe commission in Zim concerned by death threats against journalist
-
Tendai Biti insists his party not behind deadly Zim protests
-
Lions suspected in drowning of 400 buffaloes in Botswana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.