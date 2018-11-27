Call for Zim court to order probe into ex-army officer’s allegedly abduction
Elliot Piki was reportedly due to testify before an ongoing inquiry commission into post-election violence in Harare.
HARARE - Rights lawyers in Zimbabwe want the Harare High Court to order a probe into the disappearance of an ex-army officer allegedly abducted by unknown gunmen over the weekend.
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says Piki, a retired lieutenant-colonel, was due to testify at the commission of inquiry chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe.
The group says Piki was abducted by men in masks and armed with pistols who bundled him into a waiting vehicle on Sunday.
The lawyers say the incident bears resemblance to the enforced disappearance of pro-democracy campaigner Itai Dzamara over three years ago.
In a statement, the opposition MDC says Piki had submitted a damning document to the Motlanthe commission. The party claims the document exposes the government in the 1 August shootings in Harar e that left six people dead.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
