Call for Zim court to order probe into ex-army officer’s allegedly abduction

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Call for Zim court to order probe into ex-army officer’s allegedly abduction

Elliot Piki was reportedly due to testify before an ongoing inquiry commission into post-election violence in Harare.

FILE: Army officials patrolled the streets during election protests in Zimbabwe on 1 August 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Army officials patrolled the streets during election protests in Zimbabwe on 1 August 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
2 hours ago

HARARE - Rights lawyers in Zimbabwe want the Harare High Court to order a probe into the disappearance of an ex-army officer allegedly abducted by unknown gunmen over the weekend.

Elliot Piki was reportedly due to testify before an ongoing inquiry commission into post-election violence in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says Piki, a retired lieutenant-colonel, was due to testify at the commission of inquiry chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe.

The group says Piki was abducted by men in masks and armed with pistols who bundled him into a waiting vehicle on Sunday.

The lawyers say the incident bears resemblance to the enforced disappearance of pro-democracy campaigner Itai Dzamara over three years ago.

In a statement, the opposition MDC says Piki had submitted a damning document to the Motlanthe commission. The party claims the document exposes the government in the 1 August shootings in Harar e that left six people dead.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA