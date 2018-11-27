Burundi ex-military officers face prosecution for Melchior Ndadaye assassination
The killing of President Melchior Ndadaye sparked a 10-year civil war that cost more than 300,000 lives.
PRETORIA - Burundian authorities are playing their cards close to their chests following the arrest of four former military officers for involvement in the 1993 assassination of the country’s first democratically elected president.
State prosecutor Sylvestre Nyandwi says they’ve gathered substantial evidence against the four who will be brought to court as the investigation continues.
The killing of President Melchior Ndadaye sparked a 10-year civil war that cost more than 300,000 lives.
A United Nations report into the assassination was withheld for fear it would spark further ethnic violence.
Finally released in 1996, the report blamed the Tutsi-dominated military for killing Burundi’s first Hutu president.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, who came to power at the end of the civil war has increased tension in the country by extending his term at the helm beyond his constitutional mandate.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
Receding Malawi lake lays bare cost of climate change
-
Police hold 200 suspects after deadly attack on Mozambique village
-
Kinshasa rejects US 'terrorist threat' warning
-
'MDC will be held accountable for damage to property at planned protest'
-
Call for Zim court to order probe into ex-army officer’s allegedly abduction
-
DA Rainbow Network marches against treatment of Tanzanian, Ugandan LGBT+ people
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.