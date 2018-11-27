Bonteheuwel councillor urges community to speak up about domestic violence

Angus Mckenzie launched the 16 Days of Activism against Women and Children Abuse at Bonteheuwel Library on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN – Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says the community needs to report and not protect loved ones who abuse them.

Mckenzie launched the 16 Days of Activism against Women and Children Abuse at Bonteheuwel Library on Tuesday morning.

Mckenzie says keeping quiet does more harm than good.

“These 16 days is dedicated to enabling and empowering people to stand up and to speak up about abuse and not to hold secrets and not to protect those that harm us while they were supposed to be loving us.”

On Friday, a father in the area shot his pregnant daughter who miraculously survived and will be discharged from Groote Schuur Hospital on Tuesday.

A relative revealed to Eyewitness News that the 19-year-old woman refrained from laying a complaint against her loved one.