Bonang Matheba back in court over tax evasion charges

JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Bonang Matheba is back in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday morning for her tax dispute with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Matheba allegedly failed to pay her personal tax for nine years and company tax for three years.

She is facing tax evasion charges.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)