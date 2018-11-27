ANC's Mantashe expected to testify at state capture inquiry
Mantashe’s testimony comes after several witnesses implicated the ANC and some senior party leaders.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to testify on behalf of the party at the state capture commission on Tuesday morning.
The ANC will be responding to the evidence presented by some of the country’s big banks at the commission.
The banks testified that it’s executives were called to a meeting at Luthuli House after they stopped doing business with the Gupta family.
The party was also mentioned by former Public Enterprises Minister Barbra Hogan, who told the commission that she received pressure from some within the ANC to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO.
Gwede Mantashe is expected to also answer about the ANC’s deployment committee and its role.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
