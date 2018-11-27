2 CT men bust for possession of date rape drugs, dagga plants
The pair was found with 200 Rohypnol tablets and dagga plants valued at R60,000 during a raid on a home on Monday night.
CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested for being in possession of medication commonly used in sex offences and dagga in Lansdowne.
Two vehicles were also confiscated.
The police's Andre Traut says they have reason to believe the Rohypnol was to be used to commit sex crimes.
“This led us to conduct an intelligence-driven operation to intercept a consignment of the date rape drug Rohypnol destined for the Cape Town black market.”
