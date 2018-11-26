Popular Topics
Woman steals SABC equipment at state capture inquiry

CCTV footage shows a woman walking outside the venue in Parktown carrying the equipment on Monday afternoon and then getting into a taxi.

A video screengrab of security footage showing a woman leaving the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture after stealing equipment belonging to the SABC on 26 November 2018.
A video screengrab of security footage showing a woman leaving the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture after stealing equipment belonging to the SABC on 26 November 2018.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - TV equipment belonging to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been stolen at the state capture inquiry in Parktown.

CCTV footage shows a woman walking outside the venue in Parktown carrying the equipment on Monday afternoon and then getting into a taxi.

Camera woman Nompumelelo Hlophe says she's reported the theft to police.

“It was during the day when the commission adjourned for lunch and I went down to the SABC OB [outside broadcasting] van to get our food and when I came back, our equipment was gone.”

WATCH: Capture This! SABC equipment stolen at Zondo Commission

