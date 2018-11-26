Woman steals SABC equipment at state capture inquiry

CCTV footage shows a woman walking outside the venue in Parktown carrying the equipment on Monday afternoon and then getting into a taxi.

JOHANNESBURG - TV equipment belonging to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been stolen at the state capture inquiry in Parktown.

Camera woman Nompumelelo Hlophe says she's reported the theft to police.

“It was during the day when the commission adjourned for lunch and I went down to the SABC OB [outside broadcasting] van to get our food and when I came back, our equipment was gone.”

