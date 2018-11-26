Western Cape dam levels stand at 60%
Dams feeding the City of Cape Town have decreased to 70%.
CAPE TOWN - The average dam levels in the Western Cape currently stands at 60%.
Dams feeding the City of Cape Town have decreased to 70%. Last week dams were at 71.8%.
The provincial Environmental Affairs Department says the major dams in the province are also declining by roughly 1% per week.
The Theewaterskloof Dam is at 55%. Last week it was at 56% and last year it was at 23.2%.
Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “The [Water] demand continues to increase, we’re are going into the summer season and we’re expecting a lot of visitors again. Temperatures are increasing and, therefore, we want to urge that water is used as sparingly as possible.”
