[WATCH] A black Adam Catzavelos & annoying stereotypes - Nando's turns up heat

JOHANNESBURG - By now, everyone who is familiar with Nando's knows that there are no sacred cows when it comes to the chicken restaurant chain's spicy ads - and its latest one spares almost nobody.

From stereotypes about people's accents, how they look, the jobs they do and how they act, all the way to a black Adam Catzavelos, the one-minute ad released on Monday titled #YouPeople, is one most South Africans will definitely relate to.

Check it out below.