Twitter divided over DA Chief Whip Steenhuisen's qualifications
The revelation of Johnson Steenhuisen's highest qualification prompted the Economic Freedom Fighters' Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to take to Twitter and mock the DA chief whip.
CAPE TOWN - Twitter has taken sides after a Sunday Times report revealed that Democratic Alliance Chief Whip John Steenhuisen only has a matric qualification.
The report suggested that Steenhuisen could lose his position as chief whip if a proposal by the party's KwaZulu-Natal caucus to the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers that only a member of Parliament with a university degree be considered for the position is adopted.
The revelation of Steenhuisen's qualification prompted the Economic Freedom Fighters' Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to take to Twitter and mock the DA chief whip.
Shivambu took to the social media platform on Sunday and tweeted: "So @jsteenhuisen doesn’t have a degree or diploma or certificate in anything? His shallowness explains the whole thing."
Ndlozi followed with his tweet: "Madoda, DA Chief Whip @jsteenhuisen doesn’t have a post-matric qualification? If it were a black leader, this article would have even published his Matric results. So as to tarnish his standing as a chief whip for a serious law making institution like parliament #whiteprivilege"
Steenhuisen hit back at the EFF MPs, referencing the EFF being implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.
So @jsteenhuisen doesn’t have a degree or diploma or certificate in anything? His shallowness explains the whole thing. https://t.co/wYEmz5wrLp— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 25, 2018
Madoda, DA Chief Whip @jsteenhuisen doesn’t have a post-matric qualification?— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 25, 2018
If it were a black leader, this article would have even published his Matric results. So as to tarnish his standing as a chief whip for a serious law making institution like parliament #whiteprivilege https://t.co/PZjU1hIVQC
In response to Shivambu, he wrote: "Your qualifications have obviously equipped you and your journeymen well for rational debate (beating up journalists) and VBS looting. I would rather be degreelesss and honest than qualified and dishonest like you."
He also responded to Ndlozi: "For all your degrees and qualifications you’re still a bunch of VBS looters and thugs I’m sure those who have suffered as a result of your party’s greed and thuggery have taken cold comfort knowing you had a degree while you betrayed them."
For all your degrees and qualifications you’re still a bunch of VBS looters and thugs I’m sure those who have suffered as a result of your party’s greed and thuggery have taken cold comfort knowing you had a degree while you betrayed them. https://t.co/l1GCkd0gVn— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) November 25, 2018
Your qualifications have obviously equipped you and your journeymen well for rational debate (beating up journalists) and VBS looting. I would rather be degreelesss and honest than qualified and dishonest like you. https://t.co/1fdDi8KuIC— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) November 25, 2018
Ndlozi then responded: "Witness a meltdown of an undereducated white man. White masculinity always posits itself as the moral superior & depends so much on portraying blacks as guilty before proven so. But think how many blacks out there are led by an undereducated white boy with an exaggerated salary?"
The EFF spokesperson then posted a number of memes, further mocking Steenhuisen.
Witness a meltdown of an undereducated white man. White masculinity always posits itself as the moral superior & depends so much on portraying blacks as guilty before proven so. But think how many blacks out there are led by an undereducated white boy with an exaggerated salary? https://t.co/bD4SdbS6nH— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 25, 2018
Honorable #SteenhuisenGoToSchool#Steenhuisen #WhitePrivilege pic.twitter.com/OJejeuW1bF— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 25, 2018
#SteenhuisenGoToSchool @jsteenhuisen. Here is some X, #GoSolveForX pic.twitter.com/FdBILGSaCT— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 25, 2018
The DA leader Mmusi Maimane and party MPs Phumzile Van Damme and Dean Macpherson defended Steenhuisen, praising his work as chief whip.
I have worked with a great legislator, a chief whip and a friend. He is the finest Chief whip of the opposition in Parli. A constitutionalist and a fierce defender of freedom. He will continue to serve our party and the people of South Africa @jsteenhuisen https://t.co/Gp1ONBM8n7— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 25, 2018
It’s list season. We call it electionitis. People are worried about their seats & seeing who they can eliminate. Nothing to see here, typical. @jsteenhuisen is a great Chief Whip, with more talent & knowledge about Parly than many with a dozen qualifications. Move along 🤚🏾— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 25, 2018
Twitter users, though, have taken the spat to another level, with some users demanding that Steenhuisen produce his matric certificate. Other users have said that the DA are hypocrites over the matter, highlighting the party's actions over Hlaudi Motsoeneng as well as the scandal over the former Tshwane chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, who was fired earlier this year for not being qualified for the position.
The #Steenhuisen episode could easily blow over if the DA was not an organisation which has rooted merit & capability in education because it had a leadership structure which had access to a commodity which millions of South Africans were denied due to the colour of their skin— Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) November 25, 2018
I dont get this hype about #Steenhuisen qualification... I know alot of people who don't have tertiary education and are excellent... did #SteveJobs or #malcolmX have a degree?— anton baumann (@_Anton_Baumann_) November 25, 2018
I have never valued a degree. I know brilliant people without one.— King of Leon. (@thenextbarack) November 25, 2018
Yet I had to spend years homeless, selling earphones to pay my way through Wits to get an LLB because I know you can’t progress as a black child without one.
This #Steenhuisen matter is offensive to my efforts
Not even apartheid could equip #Steenhuisen with a qualification... pic.twitter.com/9fEfpMDH8U— Zanele Mtshazo (@zanelemotsepe1) November 25, 2018
Everyone defending #Steenhuisen must understand this. 1.) his skin color afforded him an opportunity to enter and acquire the experience. 2.) saying he has experience does not invalidate the point many are making. 3.) defending exposes you as hypocrites. Thank you.— ManqobaNtshingila©® (@chiefntshingila) November 25, 2018
Context is very important, many of our parents/elders such as the former President did not have the opportunity to get a degree because of Apartheid, the question is what is #Steenhuisen's excuse & what qualifies him to be in his position over the others? https://t.co/KQvRz4qew8— Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) November 25, 2018
