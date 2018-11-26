Tom Moyane's fight for his job back heads to High Court
Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza says they anticipated that the ConCourt might dismiss the application so they crafted a contingency plan into the High Court application to take that possibility into account.
PRETORIA - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane's fight to get his job back will now play out in the High Court after the Constitutional Court dismissed his application.
Moyane had approached the apex court to review and set aside the establishment of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently fired Moyane as recommended in the Nugent commission’s interim report.
Moyane had also approached the High Court to have the president's decision reversed until his Constitutional Court application was finalised.
In the request, Moyane says in the event the apex court decided not to hear his review application, he would ask the High Court step in.
This matter has been set down to be heard next Tuesday and Thursday.
The Constitutional Court’s decision means Moyane’s fight to get his job back will take considerably take longer because whichever way the court rules, either of the parties may appeal to the Supreme Court and ultimately to the Constitutional Court.
This also means Ramaphosa will have to delay appointing a permanent head of Sars.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
